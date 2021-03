Harold Dennis, 74, of Harrodsburg, husband of Jean Riley Dennis, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell-James B Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born April 6, 1946, in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Harold Harrison and Elderee (Wilson) Dennis.

He was a retired farm machinery mechanic for John Deere Inc. and a member of American Legion Boyle Post 46.