Was Harrodsburg’s Dancing Lady Murdered?

The unknown grave at Young’s Park has been a story of interest not only to the residents of Mercer County but to historians, ghost hunters and those dedicated to Doe Network, an organization created to help the missing and unidentified.

Todd Matthews, former director of case management for NamUs and current program director for Doe Network, has remained vigilant in his search for the identity of the Dancing Lady of Harrodsburg.

Matthews has recently been joined by Lynne Smelser, a researcher, writer and scholar with a doctorate from Michigan State University, who has dedicated herself to researching the incident.

Together, the two hope to establish enough interest, historical reference and funds to exhume the Dancing Lady and run her DNA through the ancestry databases.

The Doe Network and NamUs work to solve cold cases throughout the United States. Several success stories can be found on their websites.

Matthews has been working cold cases in Kentucky since 1998, when he helped solve a 30-year-old mystery around a Jane Doe in Scott County.

Matthews first became known for his interest in the Dancing Lady in 2002, when several articles were published noting Harrodsburg’s Dancing Lady as the oldest unsolved case listed on the Doe Network’s missing and unidentified list.

“I have been visiting her grave since I was in my 20s,” said Matthews. “The lady who danced herself to death is by far the oldest Jane Doe case I have ever encountered. It is fitting she should be in Kentucky’s oldest town of Harrodsburg.”

The story goes back to historical Graham Springs in Mercer County. The springs, known for their healing properties, were owned by Dr. Christopher Columbus Graham, who established the resort in 1819. The resort flourished until 1853. There are many articles describing the lavish parties held at the springs. It was at one of these parties that the Dancing Lady met her fate.

According to legend, a beautiful young woman in her early 20s checked into the Graham Springs Hotel in the 1840s. She said her name was Virginia Stafford, the daughter of a prominent judge in Louisville. That night, as music played in the ballroom, she came downstairs and began dancing with various partners. She danced passionately and at the end of the evening, when her final partner realized that, to his horror, she had literally died in his arms.

It has been said that a Judge Stafford did exist, but he did not have a daughter named Virginia. The shocked staff and guests held a funeral for the young woman and she was buried on the hotel’s grounds which is now Young’s Community Park.

