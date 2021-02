Garnett Lewis Ruble, 87, of Harrodsburg, widower of Mary K. Sutton Ruble, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, in Danville.

Born Sept. 21, 1933, in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Elbert and Drucilla (Brown) Ruble.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, a retired U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.