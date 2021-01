Margaret Jewell Savage Sims, 80, widow of Maurice Thompson Sims, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Aug. 15, 1940, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Effie Lee Smith Savage.

She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, a former Hallmack employee and had worked at Bright Leaf Hotel.