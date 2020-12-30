Spears named acting president at CU

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

H. Keith Spears, senior vice president and assistant to the president at Campbellsville University, has been appointed acting president for the university.

Spears’ appointment follows the recent retirement of Michael V. Carter as president of the university. In addition, Carter’s wife, Debbie Carter, the director of the Bridges to Success program, is also retiring. While assuming several presidential duties immediately, Spears officially assumes the office Jan. 1, 2021.

“We are pleased that we have a seasoned leader like Dr. Spears to take on the presidential duties for the university,” said Henry Lee, chair for the Campbellsville University Board of Trustees. “He is the right person for this critical time for the university.”

Spears has served CU since 2009. His leadership roles have changed over the years leading up to his extensive work with the president’s office. “I am honored to be asked to carry forward the mission of this great institution,” said Spears. “This is a responsibility that is to be taken seriously on behalf of everyone connected to Campbellsville University.”

Spears has recently led the vice president’s cabinet.

