Dillon Carmichael Makes Fan’s Wish Come True

Dillon Carmichael, a Harrodsburg native with a successful country music career, made a wish come true last week when he visited PaisLeigh Reardon.

Readon has been battling cancer since May and meeting Carmichael was on her wish list.

“My dad called me and told me about PaisLeigh from Harrodsburg,” said Carmichael. “He had seen a post on Facebook about her wanting to meet me.”

Carmichael said he is honored that PaisLeigh wished to meet him and he happened to be coming home after a long stent away.

