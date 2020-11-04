| logout
Standing Tall: Titans Finish District Play Undefeated
Sam Warren
Herald Staff
The Mercer County Titans (5-1) defeated the Wolverines of Western Hills (2-4) this past Friday, Oct. 30, by a final score of 26-12. The win sets the Titans atop district four, and due to the cancellation of the DeSales game a week ago, they are undefeated in district play.
The Titans traveled to the capitol following a week with no competition, and the offense took some time to regain its stride. Following a Dylan McGaughey interception on the Titan’s first offensive drive, quarterback Trosper Buchanan faked a handoff and rolled to his right, strolling into the end zone with no contest from the Wolverine defense.