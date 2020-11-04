Lady Titans Beat Ads In First Round Of Region, Fall To Southwest

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Lady Titans beat the Danville Lady Admirals three sets to one in the first round of 12th region play, but unfortunately fell three straight sets to Southwestern Pulaski to end their region run.

The first set against Southwest showed good hustle on both sides of the net. Mercer was smart with their ball placement choosing when to attack and when to see an opening on the floor and barely drop the ball over the net.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald or subscribe to the online edition.