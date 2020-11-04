Field Goals Make A Difference In Ads’ Win Over Raceland

Danville Beats Raceland, 28-25

Joe Mathis

Contributing Writer

It’s been said that “football is a game of inches.” In Danville’s case on Friday, Oct. 30, it was also a game of “mere minutes.”

After Danville’s scheduled game versus Shelby Valley was canceled, coach Clay Clevenger got to work trying to find a make-up game for his Admirals. However, his efforts seemed to hit a wall and Clevenger had already planned to tell his players and their parents that Danville wouldn’t be playing on Friday. He typed up a note and planned to send it out Thursday afternoon at two o’clock.

