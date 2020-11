Charles Adrian Bradshaw Jr., 45, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born March 12, 1975, in Mercer County, he was the son of Nancy Heckman Bradshaw and the late Charles Adrian Bradshaw.

He was a forklift operator for LSC Communications and was a member of the Faith Church in Danville.