Hours set for Trick-or-treating

The Harrodsburg City Commission approved trick-or-treating hours at Monday night’s meeting. On Saturday, Oct. 31, Halloween night, trick-or-treating will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Mercer County Fiscal Court approved the same trick-or-treating hours for the rest of the county at their meeting Tuesday. The Burgin City Council will set their hours at their meeting Tuesday night.

Last week, the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program announced the cancellation of all their sponsored Halloween activities, which include the annual Spooktacular Halloween parade and the Night of the Great Pumpkin, the trick-or-treating event on Main Street. According to a press release, Harrodsburg First made the decision taking into account the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Mercer County and the Mercer County Health Department’s recommendations advising against public gatherings. While Mercer County is no longer in the state’s red zone for COVID-19 infections, as of Monday, there were 43 active cases and 3 hospitalizations, according to the Mercer County Health Department. So far, 19 people have died.

