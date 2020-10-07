Get Ready For The 2020 Election

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

This year’s election promises to be unlike any other in American history, due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the intense interest in the presidential campaign between the Republican incumbent, Pres. Donald Trump, and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

The other big race in Kentucky is between Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican incumbent who is running for his seventh term, and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. Rep. Brett Guthrie, a Republican who has represented the 2nd congressional district—which includes Mercer County—since 2008, is being challenged by Democrat Hank Linderman.

Locally, the only contested election is for the Harrodsburg City Commission. Five candidates—incumbents Marvin “Bubby” Isham, Scott Moseley and Jack Coleman and challengers Billy Whitenack and Ruth Ann Bryant—are running for four positions.

In Burgin, where 13 people filed to run in the last election for city council, there are only six candidates for six seats: incumbents Joseph Monroe, Frances Hayslett Cord, Sindicat “Sid” Dunn, David Caldwell and William J. Keeboort and newcomer John “Skippy” Stamp.

