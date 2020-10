Wanda M. Long, 96, of Harrodsburg, widow of Leo Long, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Willows of Harrodsburg.

Born June 11, 1924, in Gas City, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Burdette and the late Geneva (Norman) Marshbanks.

She was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church, worked as a clerk for Model Laundry and was an employee of Kentucky Souvenirs.