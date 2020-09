LORETTA WILSON

Loretta Farmer Wilson, 83, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her residence.

Born Jan. 11, 1937, in Leslie County, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Dorcas (Howard) Farmer.

She retired from the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Beechfork United Methodist Church.