HAZEL HELM

Hazel L. Helm, 94, of Burgin, widow of James H. Helm Sr., died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehab Center.

Born Feb. 12, 1926, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Hettie Jane (Rexroat) DeFeet.

She was a retired seamstress at Cricketeer, was a member of the Harrodsburg Community Church, a former member of the Burgin Get Together Homemaker Club and the Burgin Fire Auxiliary.