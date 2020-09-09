ZOE SANDERS

Zoe Anna Sanders, 66, of Harrodsburg, wife of Charles Sanders, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.

Born March 31, 1954, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of Mary (Chumley) Cornish of Harrodsburg and the late Royce Cornish.

She was a retired house parent at the Kentucky School for the Deaf and was a member of the Cornishville Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two daughters, Martye (Brent) Britton of Harrodsburg and Jami (Doug) Williams of Lawrenceburg; one sister, Lana Cornish (Richard) Tingle of Harrodsburg; four grandchildren; and one niece.