PHYLLIS WARREN

Phyllis Dean Warren, 73, of Harrodsburg, wife of Delmer Warren, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Nov. 13, 1946, in Boyle County, she was the daughter of the late L.B. and Mary (Stotts) Ray.

She was a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church and was a secretary for the Harrodsburg school system for over 20 years.