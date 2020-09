LEO DANIEL LAY

Leo Daniel Lay, 85, husband of Doris Ann (Devine) Lay, of Willisburg, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Washington County, he was the son of the late Worley Cashus and Isa Mae (Adkinson) Lay.

He retired from General Electric in Louisville and was a member of Willisburg Baptist Church.