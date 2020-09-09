JACKIE HORN

Elizabeth Ann “Jackie” Horn, 94, of Danville, widow of Billy Horn, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Morning Point in Danville.

Born Oct. 3, 1925, in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Letha (Vance) Osborne.

She was a clerk at the First National Bank of Georgetown, was an office manager at Old Fort Harrod State Park, was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Danville, was a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church and was a secretary for the Harrodsburg and Garrard County School systems.