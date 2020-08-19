Mercer Grand Jury Indictments: Burglary, Wanton Endangerment, Possession Of A Handgun By A Felon

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer County Grand Jury handed up indictments on 13 people last week, on charges including burglary, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

BURGLARY

David Bruner Jr., 53, of 692 Mallard Cove, was charged with 3rd-degree burglary, a class B felony, and 2nd-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Bruner, who is being charged as a persistent felony offender, unlawfully entered a building on July 11 and caused more than $500 in damaged to the victim’s property according to the indictment. Bond was set at $20,000. Patrolman Chris Link (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

WANTON ENDANGERMENT

William Hays, 36, of 7902 Little South Road, Gravel Switch, was charged with 1st-degree wanton endangerment—for driving in such a way that he caused a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to a police officer—and 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, both class D felonies, and driving with a suspended/revoked license, a class B misdemeanor. All three offenses occurred on May 18. Bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

DUI

Savanna Smith, 28, of 776 Stoner Street, was charged with two class D felony counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief, two class B misdemeanor counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief and driving under the influence, also a class B misdemeanor. According to the indictment, Smith was driving under the influence on June 13, and damaged property belonging to Farmer’s National Bank, the City of Burgin and two private citizens. Bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Capt. Scott Elder (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY A FELON

Demarkus Masterson, 32, of 609 Dove Court, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a class C felony; 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine and 1st-degree possession of fentanyl, both class D felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia (scales), a class A misdemeanor. All offenses occurred on May 29. Bond was set at $10,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Brandon Cook (HPD) testified.

THEFT

Eric Miller, 38, of 111 Coconut Grove Drive, Nicholasville, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, a class D felony. According to the indictment, Miller took personal items worth more than $500 on June 23. Bond was set at $5,000. Dep. Bill Cruce, (MCSO) testified.

DRUGS

• Ernest Slaven, 51, of 560 Dix Dam Road, was charged with 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine a class B felony. The offense occurred on April 5. Bond was set at $20,000 with drug-related conditions: reporting to pretrial services, submitting to random drug testing and being involved in no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

• Laron Walker, 27, of 354 Cornishville Street, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on April 1. Bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Aaron Steele (HPD) testified.

• Jeffrey Wilson, 58, of 463 Linden Avenue, was charged with 1st-degree possession of cocaine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on March 2. Bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

• Mark Stinnett, 29, of 297 Carson Court, was charged with 1st-degree possession of heroin, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia (scales), a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on June 4. Bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

• Clayton Mull, 34, of 1770 Harberson Lane, Danville, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe), a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Jan. 26. Bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

• Betty Jenkins, 44, of 2080 Cedar Road, Stamping Ground, was charged with 1st-degree possession of cocaine and 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, both class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe), a class A misdemeanor. All three offenses occurred on March 25. Bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Eric Slone, 33, of 117 Macey Avenue, Versailles, was charged with flagrant nonsupport of his minor children, a class D felony, on Aug. 12. Bond was set at $5,000, nonrefundable.

BAIL JUMPING

Kenneth Horn, 42, of 2135 Bohon Road, was charged with 1st-degree bail jumping, a class B felony. Horn, who is being charged as a persistent felony offender, failed to appear for a status hearing at Mercer Circuit Court on Aug. 11. Bond was set at $20,000.