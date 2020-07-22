Robert Lewis Indicted For Bellows Mill Shooting

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

A Wilmore man has been indicted for last month’s shooting on Bellows Mill Road.

Robert Lewis, 46, of 219 South Walnut Street, Wilmore, was charged by the Mercer Grand Jury with attempted murder, a class B felony, and 1st-degree wanton endangerment, a class D felony. According to the indictment, Lewis shot Austin Hines on June 11. Hines was taken by ambulance to UK Medical Center in Lexington. Lewis fled the scene. His car was recovered on Cogar Avenue. After a daylong manhunt which included officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Kentucky State Police, the Lexington Police Department, Burgin Police Chief Chad Baker, the Harrodsburg Fire Department and David Sexton, who provided a drone to assist in the search, Lewis was booked at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, June 12, by Trooper Kearney of the Kentucky State Police.

Bail was set at $20,000. Chief Brian Allen (HPD) testified.

In addition to Lewis, the grand jury handed up indictments on charges including fleeing the police, firearm possession and identity theft.

FLEEING THE POLICE

Zachary Hicks, 26, of 688 Bellows Mill Road, was charged with 1st-degree fleeing/evading the police in a motor vehicle and 1st-degree criminal mischief, both class D felonies, as well as five counts of 2nd-degree wanton endangerment, all class A misdemeanors, and three class B misdemeanors, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to give right of way to an emergency vehicle and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

According to the indictment, on May 7, Hicks disobeyed an officer’s order to stop his vehicle. In the subsequent police chase, Hicks caused more than $1,000 in damages to property belonging to the City of Harrodsburg, and endangered the lives of another person as well as four police officers. Bail was set at $5,000. Patrolman Aaron Steele (HPD) testified.

FIREARM POSSESSION

Harold Partin, 41, of 3350 Cornishville Road, was charged with three class D felonies—possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon, 1st-degree wanton endangerment of a minor child and 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine—and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor, and driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. The offenses occurred on Jan. 19. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions: report to pretrial services, submit to random drug testing and be involved in no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

DRUG CHARGES

Megan Spain, 32, of 576 Cogar Avenue, was charged with two class D felonies–1st-degree possession of methamphetamine and 1st-degree possession of fentanyl—and three class A misdemeanors—possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of 2nd-degree endangerment of a minor child. The offenses occurred on Jan. 27. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

Judy Pendleton, 72, of 672 Belmont Court, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Feb. 18. Bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

Derek Parker, 42, of 107 Hensley Heights, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on March 6. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

Hannah Lawson, 23, of 1596 Paradise Camp Road, was charged with two class D felonies: 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine and 1st-degree possession of fentanyl. The offenses occurred on Feb. 12. Bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

Angela Baker, 53, of 476 High Street, Danville, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Feb. 18. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

Marvin Eldridge, 31, of 557 Cogar Avenue, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Feb. 19. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

IDENTITY THEFT

Wilbur Riddle, 40, of 117 South Greenville Street, is charged with identity theft, a class B felony, and 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. According to the indictment, Riddle, a persistent felony offender, sought to avoid detection by law enforcement on March 3 by using another person’s identifying information. Bail was set at $20,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

Cassandra Stevens, 36, of 1194 Gwinn Island Road, Danville, was charged with identity theft, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Feb. 18. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

DUI

George Devine, 52, of 296 Rose Hill Lane, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), a class D felony, and driving without an operator’s license, a class B misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Feb. 28. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Cpl. Derek Patterson (HPD) testified.

BAIL JUMPING

Jared Gullett, 24, of 409 Warren Acres, Lebanon, was charged with 1st-degree bail jumping, a class D felony. Gullett failed to appear for a pretrial conference on July 14 at Mercer Curcuit Court. Bond was set at $5,000.

FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Christopher Merideth, 41, of 750 Harvey Pike, was charged with flagrant nonsupport. On July 15, Merideth failed to provide support for his two minor children. Bond was set at $5,000, nonrefundable.