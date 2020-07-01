Coaches grapple with training during the pandemic

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The fate of high school sports is in the hands of Covid-19, and local coaches are doing their best to keep student-athletes safe while preparing them for the upcoming fall sports season. Some coaches are finding it more difficult than others to cope with the restrictions while also benefiting their players through training and team building activity, and some coaches don’t believe it is practical to practice under these circumstances at all.

Head Coach of the Mercer County High School football team David Buchanan is certain that high school athletics is necessary for the student athlete’s mental prosperity, and physical health.

“We’ve gotta protect those that are vulnerable, that’s priority number one. High school athletics are just really critical to our kids and their mental, physical, and emotional well-being,” said Buchanan.

