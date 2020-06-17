Win $100 for a ‘Beautiful Magnolia Display’ in Mercer County

A “Beautiful Magnolia Display” photo contest is being held from Friday, June 19 to Monday, July 6. The winner will receive $100 cash Form master gardener Joan Sewell.

“I drive through town often to look at the beautiful magnolia trees,” said Sewell, sponsor of the contest. “In this time of unrest, I just thought maybe this would help people reflect on beauty just for a moment.”

Sewell is offering up the prize money from her personal garden fund.

“I want to see the pictures myself,” said Sewell. “And I thought we could all use a moment to reflect on beauty.”

The contest will primarily be held on Facebook. The Harrodsburg Herald will make a post and ask for anyone wishing to participate to drop his or her picture into the comments or tag us in the post.

Contestants are asked to only include local pictures.

The winner will be selected and notified through Facebook with the winning picture published in the Thursday, July 9, edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. For more information call 734-2726.