HPD Releases Identity of Suspect In Bellows Mill Shooting

Suspected Shooter Is Still At Large

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Harrodsburg Police Department has identified the man they believe took part in a shooting earlier today on Bellows Mill Road. The suspect is Robert William Lewis, 46, of Wilmore, according to the HPD. Lewis is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as standing approximately 5-foot, 7-inches tall with red hair. According to the police, he was last seen wearing jeans and a gray shirt.

A felony warrant for attempted murder has been issued for Lewis, who is believed to have injured another man in a shooting on Bellows Mill Road at approximately 11:54 a.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Lewis fled the scene. His vehicle was recovered on Cogar Avenue, according to Harrodsburg Police Chief Brian Allen.

This is a developing story and the Harrodsburg Herald will provide more details as they become available.

Lewis is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Harrodsburg Police Department at 734-3311.