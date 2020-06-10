Rose Teele

Rose Bugg Teele, 86, wife of Allan N. Teele and widow of Curtis C. Bugg, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her residence.

Born Jan. 28, 1934, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond F. and Elizabeth Bottom Burton Sr.

She was a retired nurse, having worked at the office of Dr. John Lacy; was also a former manager at Stone Manor Restaurant for several years; an active member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church and she also served as a volunteer at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center.