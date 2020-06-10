Fort, Shakertown And Beaumont Inn Reopening

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Three of Mercer County’s biggest attractions are reopening their doors. Old Fort Harrod State Park reopened to the public on Wednesday while Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill and Beaumont Inn will reopen next week.

Old Fort Harrod State Park

In a Facebook post, David Coleman, manager at Old Fort Harrod, announced the park will resume tours starting Wednesday, June 10.

In the post, Coleman said park staff will follow current guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“We are taking great steps to secure the safety of our staff and the public including social distancing, enhanced cleaning, limiting the number of guests in our facilities, utilizing hand sanitizers and the use of personal protection equipment,” Coleman said.

The park will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The playground and shelter house remain closed to the public, Coleman said.

The park is located at 100 South College Street. For more information, call the park at 734-3314 or visit online at parks.ky.gov.

Shaker Village Of Pleasant Hill

Shakertown will reopen to the public starting Monday, June 15.

Following state guidelines, capacity will be limited to 33-percent capacity inside all public buildings, including the Trustees’ Table.

According to the Shakertown website, employees will undergo daily health assessments which include temperature screenings and all individuals will be asked if they are healthy before entering the site. Employees are required to wear face masks and all guests are encouraged to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit, especially when entering any building. Distance markers, occupancy and safety signage will be posted throughout Shakertown.

Due to Kentucky state guidelines concerning capacity and gatherings of 10 or less, daily tours are halted. However, interpreters stationed in the Historic Centre will answer questions and provide insights into Shaker history.

There are also several new exhibits available on Shaker life, theology, industry and historic preservation. In addition, 20 new outdoor, informational waystations provide accessible insight on Shaker history, architecture, agriculture and much more.

Hours for exhibits and interpretation are Sunday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. In addition, visitors can hike the extensive trails at Shakertown. Hours are Sunday—Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dining options will be available both inside and outside the Trustees’ Table restaurant, with takeout food also available through the Post Office gift shop.

The Trustees’ Table is open Sunday through Saturday. Breakfast is served 7:30 a.m.–10 a.m. Lunch is served 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Dinner is served 5–8:30 p.m. Reservations are encouraged due to the limited seating. Call 734-5411 or to order takeout.

Overnight stays will also resume at the Inn at Shaker Village. Plexiglass screens have been installed at the desk in the welcome center and room keys are disinfected after each guest check-out.

While many events have been postponed, Shakertown will host the Friday and Saturday Music on the Lawn series beginning Friday, June 19, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. There is no entry fee to attend. Please bring your own lawn chair to space safely around the lawn. There will be an outside bar where you can purchase beverages.

For the full details, email [email protected] or call 734-5411.

Beaumont Inn

Beaumont Inn has announced that the Old Owl Tavern and Owl’s Nest will reopen for dine-in and takeout on Wednesday, June 17.

The Old Owl Tavern and Nest will be open Tuesday through Saturday nights for dinner, from 5 to 8 p.m. The Tavern will not be serving lunch at this time.

All guests dining in must have a reservation. Call the front desk at 734-3381. They began taking reservations Monday, June 8.

While seating is limited to 33-percent, options include the Tavern, Tavern patio and Nest.

Diners are asked to call 734-0559 to make sure their table is ready. Diners are asked to not wait outside for their table.

Staff will wear masks and gloves. Tables will also have appropriate social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available as well. For carryout, call 734-0559 Tuesday through Saturday after 3 p.m. to order. Orders can be picked up at the Tavern bar. To check out the menu, visit beaumontinn.com.

The Beaumont Inn, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, will resume overnight stays Wednesday, July 1. Guests can call 734-3381 to make a reservation.

Guests will only be able to stay in the Main Inn and Goddard Hall. There will not be any overnight stays on Sunday or Monday nights. While the breakfast menu will still be available for guests, the continental breakfast is unavailable.

In addition, the Harrod Room will be closed and will not be open for coffee or tea service. Guests will have to request coffee and tea from the dining room. The pool will not be open this summer.