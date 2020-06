Latemus Gregory “T” Meaux, 43, of Richmond, husband of Stephanie Humber Meaux, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home in Richmond.

Born April 15, 1977, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Myrtle Ann (Meaux) Griffin and the late Charles Griffin.

He was a 1996 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, attended Western Kentucky University, was employed as a machine operator for Univance in Winchester and was a member of the Eastside Community Church in Richmond.