Many Local Restaurants Reopening

Updated Restaurant Listings

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Many local eateries are reopening their dining rooms starting Friday, May 22.

The state is officially allowing restaurants to reopen their dining areas on Friday, others have either reopened already or are waiting to open later. Wah Mei reopened Friday, May 15. Lemons Mill is reopening on Saturday, May 23. Granny’s Diner is reopening Tuesday, May 26.

Some restaurants, including Beaumont Inn, Kentucky Fudge and the Trustee’s Table at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill are holding off on reopening, at least for now.

Billy Rankin, vice president of public programming and organizational strategy at Shakertown, said they are not ready to make an announcement. Rankins said Shakertown will inform the public how they intend to reopen at the end of the month.

“Reopening under the current phase of the governor’s plan is not feasible for us,” said Tim Kazimer, who owns the Kentucky Fudge with his wife, Jennifer, “but we look forward to getting back to business when restrictions loosen more.”

During phase one, restaurants must limit the number of customers to 33-percent of the maximum permitted occupancy, and everyone inside, both employees and customers, should maintain a distance of six feet between each other. Owners must be able to track occupancy and stop customers from entering if necessary.

Also, employees must wear face masks for any interactions with co-workers and customers. All businesses are asked to go paperless whenever possible.

For more details on what procedures retail businesses and restaurants must observe in order to reopen, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-healthy-at-work.

Here is an updated list on what restaurants are open. Those reopening their dining areas are bolded.

• Arby’s (870 South College Street, 734-0334)—Drive-thru only. Open seven days a week, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

• Bartley’s Pandora Marina (125 Pandora Drive, 748-9121). To go only. Monday–Friday opening at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday open at 8 a.m.

• Beaumont Inn and Old Owl Tavern (638 Beaumont Inn Drive, 734-3381). Closed.

• Burgin Dairy Barn (100-140 Danville Burgin Road, 748-2276). Carry out. Open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• C&T Food Market (123 North Main Street, 734-2381). Carry out. Monday–Saturday opening at: 6:30 a.m.

• Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive, 613-5669). Opening dining area Monday, May 25. Curbside pickup, delivery within eight miles ($2 delivery charge for orders less than $25, orders more than $25 are free). Open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m.

• Chimney Rock Marina and Restaurant. (250 Chimney Rock Road, 748-7625). Opening Friday, May 22. Tuesday–Thursday starting at 11 a.m. Friday–Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

• Cloud’s Country Cooking (1028 North College Street No. 8, 734-0086). Carry out and delivery. Open Monday-Friday starting at 11 a.m.

• CU-Harrodsburg Starbucks and Steak ‘n’ Shake (1050 Danville Road, 605-6336). Closed.

• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill (945 North College Street) Reopening dining area Friday, May 22. Drive-thru only. Open seven days a week, 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

• Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street, 605-6488). Reopening dining area Friday, May 22. Carry out and delivery. Open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m.

• Dunn’s BBQ (726 Cane Run Street, 734-3675). Curbside pickup, delivery (free in Harrodsburg, $10 charge outside Harrodsburg). Open Tuesday-Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

• El Charro (547 Commerce Drive, 734-6034 or 615-631-5518). Reopening dining area Friday, May 22. Carry out and delivery. Open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m.

• Family Affair Restaurant (5509 Louisville Road, Salvisa, 865-4096). Curbside pickup, delivery within five miles ($5 charge). Open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m. except for Saturday (open at 9 a.m.) and Sunday (open at 11:30 a.m.).

• Granny’s Diner (513 West Broadway Street, 734-6210). Monday-Saturday starting at 6 a.m. Carryout, curbside and in-person dining beginning Tuesday May 26.

• Harrod’s Perk & Chill (322 East Office Street, 605-6228). Open Monday-Saturday starting at 6:30 a.m.

• Harrodsburg Harvest Coffee (113 East Office Street, 605-2284). Closed.

• Huddle House (1066 North College Street, 734-4277). Closed.

• High Mountain BBQ. Carryout.

• Jenkins Burgin Depot (105 West Main Street, Burgin, 748-9806). Curbside, carryout, and in-person dining beginning Friday, May 22. Beginning Tuesday, May 26, hours are Monday-Thursday 5 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, 859-548-2002). Open Friday, May 25, 5–9 p.m. Friday. Saturday and Sunday 9a.m.–9 p.m. Monday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street, 733-0088). Closed.

• King Donuts (584 North College Street, 265-5009). Will reopen Monday, June 1.

• Kountry Kupboard (2780 Louisville Road, 733-9070). Carry out. Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Kroger Deli (844 South College Street, 734-0078). Carry out. Open seven days a week, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

• La Fonda Mexican Restaurant (121 South Main Street, 734-0033). Curbside and delivery. Open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays open at 11:30 a.m.

• Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken (313 South College Street, 734-7535). Drive-thru, in-person dining starting Friday, May 22. Open seven days a week starting at 10 a.m.

• Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue No. 12, 265-0872). Reopen Saturday, May 23, noon-9 p.m. Food by Ceez’s BBQ.

• Little Caesars (762 South College Street, 733-0033). Carry out, drive-thru and delivery. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.

• McDonald’s (679 South College Street, 734-9000). Drive through and delivery. Open seven days a week, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Will be reopening dining room to limited capacity soon.

• 19th Hole Restaurant (1742 Danville Road, 734-2021). Open seven days a week, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

• Olde Bus Station (227 South Greenville Street, 734-4202). Carry out, delivery and in-person seating beginning Friday, May 22. Open Monday thru Saturday starting at 7 a.m.

• Olde Town Grill & Gameroom LLC (110 West Broadway Street, 325-5772). Closed.

• Papa Johns Pizza (106 North Greenville Street, 734-3434). Carry out and delivery.

• Pizza Hut (675 Beaumont Plaza, 734-5143). Carry out and delivery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

• Rock Haven Cigar, Tap & Pourhouse (419 East Office Street, 605-2007). Reopening July 1.

• Subway South (591 Joseph Drive [inside Walmart], 734-3132). Carry out only, hours 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Subway North (1028 North College Street No. 1A, 265-5050). Closed.

• Sunset Grill and Marina (325 Sunset Lodge Road, Lancaster, 859-548-3591). Opening Friday, May 22, for to go orders only starting at noon.

• Taco Bell/KFC (609 South College Street, 734-2652). Drive-thru. Hours for Taco Bell are 10 a.m. – midnight Sunday thru Thursday and 10 a.m. – 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours for KFC are 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• The Baker’s Table (613-2999). Deliveries only.

• Trustees’ Table Restaurant at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road, 734-5411). Closed.

• Wah Mei Restaurant (858 South College Street, 734-0523). Reopened Friday, May 15. Carry out. Open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m.

• Wake And Bake Food Truck (corner of West Broadway and Magnolia Streets, 859-612-7986 or 859-974-0606). Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 3-8 p.m. Pick up only.

• Walmart Deli (591 Joseph Drive, 734-5721). Carry out.

• Wendy’s (1094 North College Street, 733-9222). Drive-thru. 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday–Sunday.

• Wyonette’s (672 Cornishville Street, 734-9257). Closed.