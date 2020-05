Henry Edward Combs, II, 81, of Harrodsburg, widower of Patsy Harlow Combs, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.

Born Nov. 17, 1938, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late William Burton and Zelma (Robinson) Combs.

Henry was a retired independent truck driver and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.