Lydia Brown

Lydia Socorro Brown, 79, wife of Larry Douglas Brown Sr., died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence in Lexington.

Born Oct. 1, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Eduardo and Dolores Pagan Hernandez.

Lydia was devoted to her husband and children. She loved to cook and bake for her family and this gave her the most pleasure. She also enjoyed gardening and found solace in plants and flowers.

She was a Lance Corporal in the Marine Corps. She was born in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, and when she was seven years old she moved to the United States, her father was in the army. She spoke fluent Spanish and English and loved to talk about her Spanish heritage to family and friends.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: four children, Lori Gillum (husband Chuck), Linda Schultz (husband David), Leslie Peavler (husband Rick) of Harrodsburg, and Larry Brown Jr., (wife Lisa); 15 grandchildren, Richard, Heather, Chris, Tara, Brittney, Justin, Cassidy, Sydney, Conner, Layne, Riley, Jackson, Brady, Morgan and Hailey; nine great-grandchildren, Heidi, Vince, Adaley, Palmer, Madeline, Hudson, Kamberly, Kolson and Korbin; and her five siblings, Maria, Poppo, Juan, Toddy and Jerry.

Private family services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, on Harrodsburg Road, with private burial to follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

