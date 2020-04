Danny Humber, 69, of Harrodsburg, husband of Debra Jean “Debbie” Grubbs Humber, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home.

Born March 11, 1951, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Joe and Barbara Jean (Asher) Humber.

He was former owner of Humber Plumbing and Heating and Cooling and was a member of the Harrodsburg Church of Christ in Christian Union.