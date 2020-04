Nataline Louise Pittman, 50, of Harrodsburg, wife of John David Pittman, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home in Harrodsburg.

Born Sept. 22, 1969 in Harlan, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Glenna Sue (Evans) Perkins.

She was a graduate of Harlan City High School in Harlan and a former manager of the Dollar General and Goodwill Stores in Harrodsburg. She was a member of the Pleasant Run Baptist Church in Parksville.