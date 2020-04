James Harlan Harlow, 83, of Harrodsburg, husband of Linda Harlow, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Born July 24, 1936, in Lexington, he was the son of the late John Dillard and Bessie (Stevens) Harlow.

He attended Henry Clay School in Lexington, was a self-employed mechanic and semi-truck driver and was a member of the Cornishville Baptist Church.