Felicia “Peach” Annette (Hamlin) Meadows, 76, wife of Bobby Eugene Meadows died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Born on Dec. 26, 1943 in Stearns, she was the daughter of the late Ralston Lewis Hamlin and Pauline Margaret (Hall) Hamlin.

She was a graduate from Lafayette High School in Lexington and later received an Associate Degree from the Lexington Community College.