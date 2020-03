Violet Phillips, 82, wife of J. Hugh Phillips died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born Feb. 22, 1938, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late William Moore and Verdie Gibson Moore.

She was a retired owner of Phillips Beauty Shop, a graduate of Durham Beauty School, a member of Hustonville Baptist church and attended Mount Pleasant.