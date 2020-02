Kenneth “Foxie” Huffman, 87, husband of Roxie Lane Huffman, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Feb. 4, 1933, in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Dewey and Evelyn Wilham Huffman.

He was a retired bus driver from the Mercer County school system, was a member of the Bruners Chapel Baptist Church and had recently been attending the Carpenter’s Christian Church.