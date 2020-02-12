Valentine’s Day And More This Week

Weekender Feb. 13-20

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Valentine’s Day is Friday, Feb. 14, and many local restaurants are having specials. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is hosting Valentine’s dinners on Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15. Even the Mercer County Public Library is getting in on the act, with a Ladies Night on Thursday, Feb. 13.

And don’t forget the Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook,” which starts its two-week run on Friday, Feb. 14.

However you choose to celebrate the holiday, you’ll find plenty to do this week in Mercer County.

Thursday

• Poet and author Maurice Manning at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Celebrate Kentucky Writer Series. Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Ladies Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Thursday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Romantic comedy movie, dessert, prizes. Same contact info as above.

• Live music by Thomas Hoffmaster and food by the Combination at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Feb. 13, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Valentine’s Dinner at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, starting at 5 p.m. Special dinner followed by a stroll around the historic village. For pricing information, call (859)734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• “Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Feb. 14-16 and 21-23, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. All tickets $12. raggededgetheatre.org or call 734-2389.

• Live music by Randy Colvin at Rock Haven Cigar Tap & Pourhouse (419 East Office Street). Friday, Feb. 14, starting at 7 p.m. (859) 605-2007 or Facebook—Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House.

• Trivia night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Friday, Feb. 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Saturday

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m.–noon. Same contact info as above.

• Family Fun Day at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Saturday, Feb. 15, starting at 1 p.m. Coloring, games, puzzles and music. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Saturday, Feb. 15, starting at 6 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Sunday

• Movie: “If Beale Street Could Talk” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Sunday, Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m. Same contact info as above.

Something we missed? Email events for the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.