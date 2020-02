Joyce Joan Felix Dean, 83, of Harrodsburg, widow of Dallas F. Dean, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home.

Born July 30, 1936, in Sunman, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Joseph and Katherine Jane (Risk) Felix.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church, was a member of the Live Wires and the Kitchen Committee.