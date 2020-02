Charles Earl “Chuck” Merriman, 76, of Willisburg, widower of Linda Faye Byrd Merriman, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Nov. 16, 1943, in Piqua, Ohio, he was the son of the late James Andrew and Jessie Bell Darland Merriman.

He was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Harrodsburg, an Air Force veteran and also a veteran of the United States Army and owned and operated Merriman Drywall Company.