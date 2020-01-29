Georgetown Offers $20,000 Scholarships To Burgin Graduates

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Any Burgin Independent High School graduate with at least a 3.0 grade point average and a 21 ACT score is guaranteed a minimum scholarship of $20,000 per year with Georgetown College.

Burgin Independent Schools has announced they are entering a new scholarship initiative with Georgetown. The scholarships could even be higher for athletes or good students with significant financial aid.

“In a time when Kentucky colleges are raising tuition costs each year, it is a breath of fresh air that Georgetown College has stepped up to offer our students this unbelievable assistance,” Will Begley, superintendent of Burgin Independent Schools, said in a press release. “This is a life-altering opportunity for our students to take advantage of.”

According to the press release, Georgetown College President Will Jones and Jonathan Sands Wise, vice president of enrollment management at Georgetown, will visit Burgin in February.

Located in Scott County, Georgetown was ranked first in Kentucky for the second year in a row in job or graduate school placement.

The college also offers free tuition to students living or going to school in Scott, Owen, Casey and Franklin Counties.

Georgetown officials say they are glad to expand opportunities to Burgin students.

“We are proud and incredibly excited to be able to offer this scholarship assistance to the graduates of Burgin Independent Schools,” said Jonathan Sands Wise, vice president of enrollment management, in a press release. “These students will receive an exceptional education thanks to this exciting scholarship opportunity.”

Last year, Burgin Independent Schools were ranked as a four-star public school district by the Kentucky Department of Education.

Burgin has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, and as a High-Performance College and Career Ready district by the Kentucky Department of Education.