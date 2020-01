Christa Kay Murphy, 25, of Harrodsburg, daughter of Kim Mattingly (Gary Dearing) Johnson and Charles Ray Murphy, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, along with her boyfriend, Gregory Logan Sparks.

Born Aug. 9, 1994, in Danville, she had worked at Wah-Mei in Harrodsburg and O’Charley’s in Danville, was a 2012 graduate of Mercer County Senior High School and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.