Annelle Ross, 94, of Harrodsburg, widow of Loraine Thomas Ross, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home.

Born May 22, 1925, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mattie (Hendren) Yeaste.

She attended Washington County Schools, was a food service worker at Haggin Memorial Hospital, a self-employed farmer and a member of the Willisburg Church of Christ.