Donald Russell “Donnie” Goodlett, 39, of Danville, father of Tyler and Caylin Goodlett, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Feb. 20, 1980, in Lexington, he was the son of David K. and Janis R. (Preston) Spicer.

He was a construction worker and a member of the Bohon Church of Christ.