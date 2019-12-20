Jerry Wilson

Jerry Lewis Wilson, 78, husband of Phyllis Freeman Wilson of 58 years, died Dec. 20, 2019.

He was born June 17, 1941, in Danville, to the late L.W. Wilson and Freeda Robertson Wilson.

Jerry was an entrepreneur by trade. He was a retired co-owner of L. W. Wilson & Sons, a family construction business and equipment rigging business, as well as a local motel and the Corral Business Center. Jerry was extremely involved in the church his entire life. Not only did he help to physically build churches, he was a Deacon, involved in several mission trips and he witnessed to many individuals. He was his happiest spending time with the people he loved – his family and friends, sharing stories, laughs and often known for playing jokes on others.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Phyllis and four children – Lee (Gwen) Wilson, Heather (Daniel) Wessling and Beau (Casey) Wilson, all of Harrodsburg, Kristi (Scott) Tyldesley of Harwich, Massachusetts; 12 grandchildren – Clay (Brenna) Wilson, Chelsey (Cobi) van den Berg, Kacy Wornall, Grady and Laney Wilson, Tatum, Paige and Kobie Wessling, Conner and Abbey Tyldesley, Mallory and Molly Wilson, five great-grandchildren – McKinley Stagner, Ella Wilson, Tyler Stagner, Merritt and Hayes Wornall. He is also survived by his sister, Lois (David) Ransdell and his brother, Paul (Brenda) Wilson and sister-in-law Cindy Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe and his great-grandson, Townes Wornall.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 23, 2 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1280 Faulkner Lane, Danville. Burial will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lee Wilson, Beau Wilson, Clay Wilson, Daniel Wessling, Scott Tyldesley, Conner Tyldesley, Kobie Wessling, Paul Wilson and Grady Wilson.

Honorary pallbearers were Sonny Ransdell, Joe II, Dustin and Josh Wilson, Cobi van den Berg and Tyler Stagner.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.