Trick-Or-Treating Moved To Tuesday Night

Due to inclement weather, trick-or-treating has been moved up to Tuesday, Oct. 29,from 5:30–7 p.m. in Burgin, Harrodsburg and the rest of Mercer County.

Rain caused the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program to cancel the Spooktacular Halloween Parade, which was scheduled for Oct. 26. However, the Studio G Thriller Dancers still held indoor performances Saturday night.

The Spooktacular contests will be held tomorrow night. The costume contest for all ages, the costume contest for pets and the pumpkin decorating contest will be held at the Olde Towne Park starting at 5 p.m. The Studio G Thriller Dancers will perform on Main Street. For more information, check out downtownharrodsburg.com or 734-6811.

Trunk or Treat at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street) has also been moved up to Tuesday night, from 5:30–7 p.m. For more information, call 734-2339.

The Halloween Bash at Harrodsburg Public Safety (1300 Louisville Road) will also be on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, call Laura Peyton at 734-5120.

The Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) will run Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at 7 p.m. Call 734-3314, visit online at parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod or check their Facebook page for cancellations.

Sunday–Wednesday

• Boo Bash at the Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6–7 p.m. 734-2953.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Trunk or Treat at Salvisa Baptist Church (138 Kirkwood Road, Salvisa). Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Events include chili supper, cake walk, games and costume contest. 859-865-2212.

• Fall Fest-Trunk or Treat at the Carpenters Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. 734-0670.

• Trunk or Treat at Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Wednesday, Oct. 30, starting at 6 p.m. Free meal served at 6:30 p.m. 734-2931.

Thursday

• Snuggleween at Terrapin Hill Farm (3696 Mackville Road). Three day Festival and Halloween party featuring Rumpke Mountain Boys and other acts. Starting Thursday, Oct. 31, at noon through Sunday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. Tickets: $40–$65 in advance. Kids 12 and under free. www.terrapinhillfestivals.com.

Friday

• Field of Horror at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at dark (approximately 7:30 p.m.) Admission price the same as regular Admission: $10 for 13 years and up, $8 for children 5-12 and free for children 4 years and under. No flashlights allowed. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.