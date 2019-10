Aisa Wayne Belcher, 59, formally of Harrodsburg, husband of Edna Marie Carson Belcher, died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Born Oct. 11, 1960, in Danville, he was the son of the late William and Pearlie Caldwell Belcher.

He owned and operated Belcher Home Health in Harrodsburg, was the CEO of a long term care facility in Columbus, Ohio and was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church.