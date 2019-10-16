Last house Hooks Into Burgin Water

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

The last home not connected to Burgin water within the city limits of Burgin on Shakertown Road is being added to the city’s water service.

A new hydrant will also be installed on Shakertown Road.

The water and sewer project in Burgin was started in 2016 and is expected to be completed this year.

Measurements on the last house were given to the council and it was recommended to place a 6 inch line to accommodate the fire hydrant.

“We should do an exploratory dig since we don’t know where or what size exists,” said Mayor Jim Caldwell. The council agreed and approved a motion for an exploratory dig on Shakertown Road.

In other business:

• Halloween Trick or Treating is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8p.m.

• The City of Burgin will be accepting bids on a surplus army truck. Minimum bids of $3,500 will be reviewed by the council at the November meeting.

• The council voted to take up the speed bumps that have been placed around town.

• Mayor Caldwell told the council that the police cruiser had to be repaired again and was coming close to the five-year mark, which is typically when a new one is purchased.

The next meeting of the Burgin City Council will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m.