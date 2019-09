Donald Bruce “Cigar” Sanford, 77, of Harrodsburg, husband of Beverly Boswell Sanford, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born March 9, 1942, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Charles Elwood and Joyce Genevieve Henry Sanford Jr.

He attended Harrodsburg High School, was an auto mechanic for Baker Body Shop in Harrodsburg and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.