Roy D. “Danny” Noel, 87, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at home.

Born May 24, 1932, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Roy Noel the late Beva (Hendren) Kennedy.

He retired as owner of Danny Noel Construction, was a member of the Burgin Christian Church, was President of the Lake Village Water Association, was a former member of the Mercer County Fair Board and the Mercer County Home Builders Assoc. He was also a US Air Force veteran and a Mason.