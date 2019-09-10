Patsy Dean

Patsy J. Dean, 82, of Harrodsburg, widow of Gilbert Vernon Dean, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Ephraim McDowell-James B. Haggin Hospital.

Born Aug. 5, 1937, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Marshall B. and Georgia Ann Sims Mobley.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Kimberly (Matt) Todd, of Harrodsburg; one son, Tony Allen Dean of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Marshall B. Mobley Jr. and James T. Mobley; three grandchildren, Brittany Carey, April Davis and Kayla Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Mia Carey, Maxton Carey, Berklee Clark, Kaiden Graves and Riley Johnson.

She was preceded in death by one brother, William Mobley, and two sisters, Oneda Royalty and Alma Shepard.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with Lynn Releford officiating. Burial was in the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Doug Royalty, John McGuire, Matthew Mobley, Matthew Todd, Zack John and Gary DeBoer.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 176, Harrodsburg, KY 40330,

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com .